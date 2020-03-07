|
Marian J. Arntsen 1925 - 2020
CLINTON, NY - Marian J. Arntsen, 95, passed away, peacefully with her family by her side, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Marian was born in Cleveland, OH, on January 29, 1925, to Ernest and Anna Fornell Anderson. She attended Kent State University, graduating with a BS in Education in 1946. She enjoyed teaching at Euclid Elementary until she met the love of her life, S. Kenneth Arntsen, and they were married on June 17, 1950. Marian continued teaching while Ken attended Seminary, pursuing his passion of becoming a Lutheran Minister. Their lives together continued to grow, both in their love for one another and in the size of the household. Over the next five years, four children were born into the Arntsen family.
The Lord called them to congregational ministries at Zion, Frewsburg, NY, Augustana, Omaha, NE and Bethany, Niagara Falls, NY. In 1967, they answered the call to provide leadership and ministry to the aged and infirmed as Ken took on the challenge of becoming the CEO at the Lutheran Homes in Clinton.
Marian dedicated her entire adult life to volunteering in the church. At the Lutheran Homes, Marian developed the Friends of the Lutheran Homes and started The Corner Store while raising her family; never taking any pay. She was an active member of Lutheran Church Women from congregational to statewide leadership levels. She coordinated Coffee Hour at Our Savior, Utica, and sang the choir into her late 80's. A natural organizer, ever friendly, always thankful, Marian drew others into achieving goals of service to the Church and community, but the ultimate gifts of her life were the love, kindness and witness of faith she gave to everyone, especially her family.
Marian and Ken enjoyed traveling both here and abroad, visiting all 50 states, Norway, Sweden, England, the Holy Land, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, Alaska and Hawaii. After Ken's retirement in 1992, they enjoyed being "snowbirds," spending winters in Florida for more than twelve years. In 2008, Marian became a resident of the Lutheran Home, where she had volunteered for nearly 28 years, and she continued to enjoy visits from her many friends and her family. Her life of 95 years was filled with her faith, service, dedication, joy, friendship and love.
Marian was predeceased by her husband, Ken, in 2003 after 53 years of marriage; daughter, Linda Arntsen and son, Donald Arntsen, both in 2016. She is survived by her children, David (Kathleen) Arntsen and Lois (Daniel) Rumfelt; a daughter-in-law, Susan (Lenhart) Arntsen; grandchildren, Anna and Andrew (Ashlee) Arntsen; and one great-grandchild, Lennox Arntsen.
She has been reunited with her husband and two children in Heaven and will always be fondly remembered by the many lives she touched.
The family would like to thank the compassionate care provided by Michelle, Doreen, Debbie, Danielle and Melissa on the Applewood Unit at the Martin Luther Home.
Please join us for a "Celebration of Life" at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 1640 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13502 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Our Saviour Lutheran Church in her memory.
Marian's favorite bible passage was Romans 8:28 "And we know that all things work together for good, to those that love God".
