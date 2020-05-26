Marian Lombardo Brement
1928 - 2020
ROME, NY - Marian Lombardo Brement, 92, of Rome, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020.
Marian was born in Utica, on March 27, 1928, daughter of Joseph and Angeline (Polizzi) Lombardo. She was married to Anthony W. Brement for 57 years until his death on December 1, 2004. Marian worked for Dr. Michael Salerno, retiring in 1976, after many years of service.
She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, cross-stitching and was very crafty and artistic in many ways. She loved jewelry, baked the best pies, cookies, cakes and enjoyed going dancing with her husband, Tony.
Marian is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Gineen Brement, of Rome; two sons, Michael (Kristen) Brement, of Waynesboro, VA and Mark (Carla) Brement, of Staunton, VA; and sister, Angeline Ferrucci, of Rome, NY. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and two furry companions. Marian was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters.
Special thanks to the home caregivers and Betsy Ross Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, who provided her with daily care.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street.
Please offer online tributes or light a candle at www.BarryFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
