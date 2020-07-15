Marian Rosemyer 1927 - 2020
UTICA - Marian Rosemyer, 93, of Utica, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Frankfort on June 12, 1927, the daughter of the late Joseph and Carmella Andre Tubia. She attended Frankfort schools and graduated from Frankfort High School with the Class of 1945.
She was married to Joseph Rosemyer on October 23, 1948 in St. Mary's Church, Frankfort. Mr. Rosemyer passed away on December 22, 2018.
Marian was employed as an Assembler with M.D.S., Herkimer, for many years until her retirement in 1980.
She was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, Frankfort.
Marian is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Alex and Kathy Rosemyer, of Frankfort; one daughter, Patricia Rosemyer and Charles Curry, of Marcy; her beloved grandchildren, Tucker Rosemyer, Joseph Rosemyer and his fiancé, Brittany and Jackie Rosemyer; great-granddaughters, Ivory Rosemyer and Vega Rosemyer; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her grandson, Eric Rosemyer, on June 5, 2010; seven brothers, Tony, Carm, Rocco, James, John, Anthony and Paul Tubia; and six sisters, Nina Garcia, Carrie Spytko, Mary Kinney, Josephine Trippen, Mary Tubia and Rose Hall.
Her funeral will be held on Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020 at 1:30 PM from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frankfort. Calling hours will be on Thursday evening (today), July 16th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Marian's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com
