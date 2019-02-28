|
Marie C. (Gentile) Talento 1927 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Marie C. (Gentile) Talento, age 91, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, peacefully in her home with her family by her side.
She was born in Utica, on March 12, 1927, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Spatuzzi Gentile and was educated in local schools. On November 23, 1946, she was married to James M. Talento, Sr., a blessed union of 63 years. Marie was employed with the General Electric Co. for many years, until her retirement. In her retirement years, she went to work as a server for the Utica City School District, something she truly enjoyed. Marie was a blessing to many. She was devoted and dedicated to her family in which she would do anything for. She also loved her cats and received much joy from them. Her gift from God was hospitality as she loved to cook and entertain. Marie also enjoyed her trips to Florida and the Casino and playing Bingo. In her past senior years, Marie participated in the Lutheran Active Day Senior program where she made many friends and enjoyed crafts, activities and trips. She will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.
Surviving are her daughter, Diane M. Woods, of Utica; her son and daughter-in-law, James M., Jr. and Mary Ann Talento, of Deerfield; grandchildren, Christopher J. Woods and Ashley Caputo, of FL., Stephen J. DeGrace, III and wife, Teresa, Mary Ann A. and husband, Christopher Webster, all of Utica; great-grandchildren, Stephen James DeGrace, IV and Audrey Ann DeGrace; her sister and brother-in-law, Violet and John Distante; in-laws, Carolyn Talento and Connie Watz, Phil Talento and wife, Myrna; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Theresa Sansone.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home Inc. 1122 Culver Ave. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m., in St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care Inc. in memory of Marie. Envelopes will be available.
The family extends sincere appreciation to the staff of Hospice Care Inc. and also to her caregivers Jean and Yvonne for the outstanding care given to Marie.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019