|
|
Marie D. (DeFiore) Fusco 1927 - 2019
CAPE CORAL, FL/UTICA - Mrs. Marie D. (DeFiore) Fusco, passed away on October 9, 2019, in Cape Coral, Florida after a brief illness.
Born in Utica on October 21, 1927, Marie was the daughter of the late Peter and Clementine (Moracco) DeFiore. She was married to Angelo J. Fusco on August 16, 1946. Their union was blessed and a main stay in their lives here on Earth for 57 years prior to his passing on February 10, 2003.
Marie will always be remembered for her cheerful personality, for making every house a home where she was skilled in the kitchen preparing delicious meals, but most of all for her unwavering love for her family. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought her the most joyous moments in her life.
Marie is survived by her two daughters, Rosanne and son-in-law John Ondarcho, Melanie Griffiths and former son-in-law Richard Griffiths; three grandchildren, Richard Griffiths, Jr. and fiancée Carrie Atchison, Michael Griffiths and wife Doresmi Torres Griffiths, Jaimie (Griffiths) and husband Michael Plainte. Also surviving are her most cherished and beloved great-grandchildren, Makenna Minelli-Griffiths, Everleigh Plainte, Ava Plainte, Daniel Morales and Leyla Torres Griffiths. Also left to remember her are an Uncle "Junior" Frank Moracco, and sisters Frances Whitney, and June Lia; brother-in-law Augustine Servello, sister-in-law Angie Fusco; her Godson Nicholas Servello; several cousins, and many wonderful nieces and nephews both in Utica and Cape Coral. She was predeceased by her sister Carmella Servello; brothers-in-law Rodney Whitney, Joseph Lia, Mariano Broccoli, Jerry Fusco, and John Fusco; sister-in-law Juanita Fusco, and most recently sister-in-law Philomena Broccoli; nephews James Broccoli, and Vincent DiBrango; twin nieces Clem Marie and Angela Marie Servello, and niece Verna Tyburski.
The family would like to thank all those who attended her during her final time, and to her sister Frances for the countless hours she spent with Marie.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-6 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. located at 932 South Street. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marie's Committal Service which will take place on Saturday morning at 10:30 at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel where entombment will follow. A future Celebration of Life will be held in Cape Coral for her loved ones in Florida.
"Mom, we are at peace knowing you are where you have wanted to be for so long, together again with Dad. We will always love and miss both of you."
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019