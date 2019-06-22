|
Marie Edwards Walenta 1922 - 2019
CLINTON/NEW HARTFORD - Marie Edwards Walenta, 96, a resident of Lutheran Care, Clinton, New York, died on Monday, June 17, 2019.
She was born on November 25, 1922, in Utica, the daughter of the late Stanley Burton Edwards and Mary Detore Edwards. She attended Thomas R. Proctor High School and graduated in 1940. She graduated from St. Elizabeth College of Nursing in 1942. She was a veteran of World War II, serving stateside as a nurse in the United States Army. After her military service, she continued her nursing career, working locally at Broadacres Hospital, General Hospital and at Utica Memorial Hospital. She was married to Rev. Paul Parks Walenta on July 29, 1956. Rev Walenta died on March 26, 2003. Marie was a loving mother and grandmother. She always opened her heart and her home to family and friends. Her greatest love was her family, which she guided with wisdom, compassion and a calm inner strength. She also loved gardening, nature, cooking, reading and doing crossword puzzles.
Mrs. Walenta is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Peter Edwards Walenta, of New Hartford, and John Mark Walenta and Linda Walenta, of Toronto, Ontario, Canada; and two grandchildren, Erin Elizabeth Walenta and Abigail Christina Walenta, also of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Marie's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff of Lutheran Care, Maple View Unit, for the wonderful care and kindness shown to Marie during her stay and passing.
In keeping with Marie's wishes, there will be a private graveside service open only to members of her immediate family.
Donations in Marie's memory may be made to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 22 to June 23, 2019