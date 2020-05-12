Marie F. Rowlands 1945 - 2020
DEERFIELD - Mrs. Marie F. Rowlands, 75, of Deerfield, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home, with her loving husband and daughter by her side.
Marie was born in Utica, on May 4, 1945, the daughter of Francis "Frank" and Frances (Minicone) Mino. She was raised in Utica and was a graduate of Proctor High School. On January 17, 1970, Marie was united in marriage with Kenneth C. Rowlands at St. Agnes Church, Utica. For many years, Marie was employed with St. Peter's Church, N. Utica. She was a very active parishioner of St. Peter's Church, where she served as longtime Director of Religious Education, Eucharistic Minister, lector, office volunteer, Sacramental Program Coordinator and was on various planning committees. She also enjoyed trips to the ocean and will most be remembered as a kind and giving person whose generosity and willingness to help others was evident to all who knew her.
Mrs. Rowlands is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth; cherished daughter, Ann Marie Rowlands French, of Dover, NH; sister, Edith Smither, of Richlands, NC; brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Lynda Mino, of Waynesville, NC; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Francis Mino.
Due to current health concerns and keeping with the directives of the CDC and NY State, a private family service will be held. Marie will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Utica. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Marie's Life will be held at St. Peter's Church when circumstances permit.
Those wishing to make donations in Marie's name, please consider Hope House, Utica Rescue Mission or Utica Food Pantry.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
DEERFIELD - Mrs. Marie F. Rowlands, 75, of Deerfield, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home, with her loving husband and daughter by her side.
Marie was born in Utica, on May 4, 1945, the daughter of Francis "Frank" and Frances (Minicone) Mino. She was raised in Utica and was a graduate of Proctor High School. On January 17, 1970, Marie was united in marriage with Kenneth C. Rowlands at St. Agnes Church, Utica. For many years, Marie was employed with St. Peter's Church, N. Utica. She was a very active parishioner of St. Peter's Church, where she served as longtime Director of Religious Education, Eucharistic Minister, lector, office volunteer, Sacramental Program Coordinator and was on various planning committees. She also enjoyed trips to the ocean and will most be remembered as a kind and giving person whose generosity and willingness to help others was evident to all who knew her.
Mrs. Rowlands is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth; cherished daughter, Ann Marie Rowlands French, of Dover, NH; sister, Edith Smither, of Richlands, NC; brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Lynda Mino, of Waynesville, NC; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Francis Mino.
Due to current health concerns and keeping with the directives of the CDC and NY State, a private family service will be held. Marie will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Utica. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Marie's Life will be held at St. Peter's Church when circumstances permit.
Those wishing to make donations in Marie's name, please consider Hope House, Utica Rescue Mission or Utica Food Pantry.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.