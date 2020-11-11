Marie Felicia Talerico 1933 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Marie Felicia Talerico, age 87, went home to Heaven to join those who went before her when she passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Abraham House with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on May 25, 1933, Marie was the daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth (Arcuri) Talerico. She attended St. Agnes Grammar School and was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy. At one time, she made a conscious decision to begin her training for Candidacy in a religious vocation with the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, C.S.J. She attended SUNY/New Paltz College where she received a Bachelor of Arts, as well as earning a Master of Arts in Education. She proceeded to teach in the Albany, Syracuse, and Clinton Central School Districts. A devoted and beloved educator, "Miss T" connected with students successfully, through empathy and understanding. Marie's calling in life was clearly to serve her family, her community, and her students.
Marie was a wonderful daughter who cared for her parents in her own home. As a sister, she was the eldest girl, and she knew her responsibility to look after her siblings and lead the way. Her mission was to be a compassionate person and fulfill God's will for her purpose in life. Marie was also blessed with a sense of snappy humor and she spoke her mind in a playful, peaceful, loving way. Marie's life came with many treasures, and the greatest of these was love… for her nieces, nephews, and their children. "Meme" was a great listener, graced with the great virtue of patience, and counseled them wisely and gave great advice. She was devoted to God, the Blessed Mother, and especially St. Joseph. She held holy her beautiful collection of crosses. She kept her personal concerns close to her heart because she didn't want anyone to worry about her. She was always so hopeful. Energetic and vivacious, she traveled to the Amish store in Vernon for the best of everything. Nothing tired her physically, and she maintained her enthusiasm and independence throughout her life. Christmas was festive and renowned until her last year when she entertained her guests featuring pasta with anchovies, the traditional feast of 7 fishes, and "party pizza". She entertained to perfection, topped off with cookies galore and a tray for everyone to take some home. She enjoyed solving crossword and Sudoku puzzles, supporting her favorite sports team for every season - the NY Yankees baseball, Syracuse Orange basketball, and Buffalo Bills football, watching the late Alex Trebek host Jeopardy, and filling her life with music! Marie loved to travel and 2017 was a highlight of her life in making a pilgrimage to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. Marie had a plan, and she didn't miss a thing in life. She was filled with gratitude and she gave of herself. Her life was a dream come true, and she dedicated it to teaching, fostering love, unity, and reconciliation among all people.
Marie is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Henry and Linda Talerico, JoAnn and Paul Turk Sr., and Olympia Riccardi and her late husband Richard Riccardi; her nieces and nephews who adored her, Paul, Katherine; Diana, Jeffrey, and Aaron; Gregory, Amber, and Preston; Carolyn, Jason, Tyrell, and Natalia; Henry; Gary (2004) and Linda, and Andrew John (2018); Robin, Alex, and AJ; Brian, Matthew, and Hannah; Karen, TJ, Jack, Ryan, and Lauren; Mark, Jennifer, Marshall, and Ana; Michelle Lamoreaux and Bob; Steven, Emma, Madeleine, Francesca, and Theodore; Elizabeth, Mike, Grace, and Henry; Henry and family; Steven and family; Lynn and family; David and family; Christine and family. She also leaves many cousins; her many friends and Sister of St. Joseph Associates, and fellow teacher friends; and the many fond memories of times spent with the above mentioned that she treasured and will never forget.
The family extends their gratitude to Marie's lifelong physician, Dr. Fred Talarico as well as his staff; the personnel of the Abraham House of Rome who were a blessing in caring for Marie and her family and made this part of her journey as comfortable as possible; and Chaplain Wally, Spiritual Advisor for Hospice & Palliative Care who brought Marie much solace and peace, and to Sister Maureen Denn who brought so much comfort and happiness.
Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 2:00 - 4:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Due to current restrictions, we will be operating at a reduced occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the Talerico family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marie's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Monday morning at 11:30 at the Catholic Community of Whitesboro at St. Paul's Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Face masks are required and social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented at both locations. Flowers will be graciously accepted and as well as expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be directed to the Abraham House in Marie's memory online at https://www.theabrahamhouse.org/donate
; envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
