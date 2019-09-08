Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
(315) 824-2417
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie H. Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie H. Robinson Obituary
Marie H. Robinson 1921 - 2019
HAMILTON - Marie H. Robinson, 98, of Hamilton, passed away, Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville.
She was born, February 6, 1921, in Chazy, NY, one of eleven children of Leon and Martha Mousseau Trombly and attended Chazy High School. She married Onesime Trudeau, who predeceased her in 1971. She later married Kenneth Robinson. Marie and Kenneth owned and operated their business, Don-Mars Draperies in Goffstown, NH until retiring. Ken passed away in 1996.
Marie was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Hamilton.
Surviving are her children, Nancy Bolduc, Goffstown, NH, Donna and Sam McClure, Hamilton, Janis and Michael Hickey, Rome, Rosina and Robert Cornelius, North Syracuse and Harold Trudeau, Hamilton; stepchildren, Sharon McKenna, Wakefield, MA, Donald and Darlene Robinson, Merrimack, NH, Kenneth Robinson, Lake City, FL and Betty and Dennis Stewart, Mesa, AZ; fifteen grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Leon R. Trudeau; nine brothers, Harold, Eddie, Maynard, Bill, Clarence, Leo, Russell, Arnold and Richard Trombly; and a sister, Eva Hackett.
Marie's family will receive friends on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 11 AM to Noon at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY, followed by interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hamilton.
Contributions in Marie's memory may be made to the Crouse Community Center Activities Fund, 101 South St., Morrisville, NY 13408.
"Death is not a closed door, but an open window. Not the end of life, but the beginning."
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now