Marie Josephine Balio 1950 - 2019
FRANKFORT, NY - Marie J. Balio, 69, passed away, with her loving family by her side, on Friday, July 26, 2019, at The Katherine Luther Home of Clinton.
Marie was born in Utica, January 25, 1950, a daughter of the late Cosmo and Angela (Tofolo) Balio. She was raised and educated in Frankfort and a graduate of Frankfort Senior High School. At one time, Marie was married to Michael Spagnola and from that union, she had her two beloved daughters. Marie worked as an assembler at Hamilton Digital Co. and later at General Electric on Broad St. for several years. She later took a position in the Village of Frankfort, maintenance department, where she worked for many years. Marie loved horse racing and going to the casino with her sisters and friends. She will always be remembered as a loving mom, sister and aunt. A phenomenal cook and baker, she never let you leave without feeling full. She was a sweet and loving person who will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Joanna and Charles Premo and Michele and David Campola, Jr.; cherished grandchildren, Anthony and Sophia Campola; her brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Donna Balio, of Frankfort; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Dolores Balio, Cosmina and Guy Provenzano, all of AZ, and Darlene and Thomas Abbatecola, of Frankfort; one aunt, Anne Balio; and also many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her twin sister, Marion Kupiec; her granddaughter, Bailey Sue Premo; and her nephew, John Balio.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church in Utica. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will greet visitors following mass.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Lutheran Home, Applewood Unit, for the loving care shown to Marie during her stay there.
In lieu of flowers and in consideration of Marie's love of helping people, please consider a food or monetary donation to The Food of Pantry of Utica. Donations will be accepted at church.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 28 to July 29, 2019