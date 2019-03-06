|
|
Marie Louise Gloeckler Millar 1923 - 2019
UTICA - Mary Louise Gloeckler Millar, died March 5, 2019.
She was born June 26, 1923, the daughter of V. William Gloeckler and Olive Mae Pratt. On November 6, 1948. she married John McG. Millar at Calvary Episcopal Church. The Rt. Reverend Edward H. Coley, retired Bishop of Central New York, officiated. Mr. Millar died April 1, 1982.
She leaves two sons, Charles Millar, of Utica and William G. Millar (Velda Hammerbacher), of Yale, MI.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Sunset Home Foundation, The House of the Good Shepherd or the .
Online messages may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019