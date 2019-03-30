Home

Wolanin Funeral Home
266 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
(315) 736-3838
Marie R. Mascaro

Marie R. Mascaro Obituary
Marie R. Mascaro 1923 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Marie R. Mascaro, 95, departed this life on March 22, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Worthington, Ohio, surrounded by loved ones.
A lifelong Utican, Rachel Marie was born on April 30, 1923, to Louis and Mary (Sadie) Brown Paciello. She was educated in local schools.
On January 21, 1942, she was united in marriage with Rocco S. Mascaro, a loving union of 55 years until his death in 1997.
Marie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. A lifelong book lover, she spent over three decades of volunteer service to the New Hartford Public Library, which provided her with enormous satisfaction.
She was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the Georgetown Hoyas.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan and special son-in-law, Paul Keida, of Worthington, OH, and Marylou Moretti, of Columbus, OH; two sons, Mark, with whom she resided for many years, of Utica, and John (Peg) Mascaro, of Camillus; ten grandchildren, Anne (Greg) Rupert, Carrie Mascaro, Hope (Charlie) DeZolt, Katie Mascaro, Jame (Elizabeth) Mascaro, John (Altynay) Mascaro, Jame and John's mother, Barbara Trevvett, Matthew Keida, Mark (Lauren) Keida, Michael (Kumiko) Keida and David Moretti; fourteen great-grandchildren, including Baby Girl Keida, who is due in September 2019; a sister, Sister Lois Mary Paciello; a niece, Janice Masi; a nephew, John (Bettyjean) Postiglione; many cousins; and her beloved dog, Rollo.
She was predeceased by an infant son, Daniel; two sisters, Lillian Postiglione and Sister Elizabeth Mary Paciello; and a nephew, Louis Postiglione,
A Celebration of Marie's Life will be held on Saturday, April 6th, at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica.
Per Marie's request, there will be no calling hours.
Anyone wishing to may donate to the New Hartford Public Library in Marie's name.
Arrangements in care of Wolanin Funeral Home, Inc., NY Mills.
wolaninfuneralhome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
