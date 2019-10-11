|
Mrs. Marie (Curtacci) Recknall 1936 - 2019
Beloved Wife and Mother
FRANKFORT - Mrs. Marie (Curtacci) Recknall, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Sitrin Healthcare Center, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Utica, on October 27, 1936, a daughter of the late Samuel and Concetta Greco Curtacci and was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. In her youth, Marie was a concert pianist, which continued through her lifetime love of music. On May 5, 1956, she was married to James E. Recknall, Jr. in St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro, a loving and blessed union of 62 years until his passing nine months ago on January 9, 2019. Marie was employed, for several years, with the Savings Bank of Utica until her retirement. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, whose life centered around her family. Her memory will forever live in their hearts. Marie also had a passionate love for all animals and was a faithful supporter of many animal charities.
Surviving are her son, James M. Recknall and Fred Polito, of Frankfort; her daughter, Karen Recknall, of Utica; her brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Carol Curtacci, of Whitesboro; her nieces and nephews, Linda and Tom Perras, Tony and Malai Curtacci and Paul (her Godson) and Christine Curtacci; and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins, especially Cindy James, who showed much love and devotion to both Marie and Jim. She also leaves her grand-dogs, Gunner, Cooper and Limonade.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday (today) from 2-4 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Private interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of the Sequoia Household at the Sitrin Healthcare Center, especially Peggy Taylor, for the love and care given to Marie during her stay there.
In lieu of flowers. donations in memory of Marie may be made to the Stevens Swan Humane Society or the . Envelopes will be available.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019