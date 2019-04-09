|
Marie S. (Samson) Kupiec
NEW HARTFORD - Marie S. (Samson) Kupiec, 95, formerly of New Hartford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living, Longmont, CO.
A native of Mohawk Hill in the Town of West Turin, she was a daughter of Joseph and Bertha (Kapfer) Samson. Marie grew up on Mohawk Hill and attended Constableville High School.
Marie attended the Utica School of Commerce. She was employed in the main office of General Electric.
On November 3, 1951, Marie was united in marriage with Charles P. Kupiec at St. Francis De Sales Church in Utica. The couple made their home in Utica and later New Hartford.
Marie has always been an active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in New Hartford, she was a longtime member of the Rosary Society and Women's Club. Marie was also a long time member of the Adoration Society at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Utica. Besides all her church activities, Marie greatly enjoyed raising her flower and vegetable gardens every summer.
Later, Marie moved to Denver to live with her daughter and enjoyed the close company of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marie is survived by a son, David J. and Susanne Kupiec, of Atlanta; a daughter, Diane M. Harper, of Denver; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved sister, Ruth Goodhines, in 2010 and brother, Raymond, in 1973.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford. Calling hours are Thursday at the Friedel, Williams, and Edmunds Funeral Home, Inc., 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford from 4-6 p.m., with Rosary at 3:30.
Memorial contributions may be made to EWTN, where Marie was devoted to Mother Angelica's work and legacy, as well as to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society of Utica.
For online expressions of sympathy go to fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019