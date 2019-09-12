|
|
Marie Sciortino 1944 - 2019
Loving Sister and Aunt
CLINTON - Marie Sciortino, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
She was born on August 24, 1944, in Utica, the daughter of the late Anthony and Frances (Forte) Sciortino. Marie attended Utica schools.
She was a loving sister and aunt. Marie enjoyed her time spent at Homestead, which was a home away from home. She cherished her family visits and time spent baking, which was her favorite thing in the world.
She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Liberatore, Deerfield; brother, Anthony (Linda) Sciortino, Utica; and several beloved nieces and nephews, Michael (Alicia) Liberatore, Mark Liberatore, Jennifer, Melissa and Andrew Sciortino; and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Marie was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Anthony Liberatore, in 2009.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence at 10 a.m. from the funeral home and 11 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Marie's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The Sciortino family would like to thank the caregivers at Homestead IRA for the care and compassion shown Marie throughout the years.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019