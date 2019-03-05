|
Marie T. (Corabi) Robertaccio 1920 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Marie T. (Corabi) Robertaccio, age 98, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on August 4, 1920, Marie was the daughter of the late Camillo and Nicolina (DeCrisci) Corabi. She attended Roosevelt Elementary School and Utica Free Academy. On June 24, 1944 she married Victor Robertaccio with whom she shared 40 years in a blessed union prior to his passing on July 27, 1984.
During her working years, Marie was employed as a Manager of the Gold Bond Gift Center. She subsequently accepted a position at the Steinhorst Sheet Metal Company as a Payroll Clerk, the position from which she retired. Marie was a selfless woman whose first concern was her family and friends, and she always placed their needs before her own. She enjoyed her Saturday night Rummikub gatherings with her lady friends, and she was fond of traveling with her family. She was a member of the I.A.M, International Association of Machinists. Marie practiced her Catholic faith as a communicant of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church.
Marie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Camille and Nicholas Buccina of Deerfield; her sons and daughters-in-law, Francis V. and Kathleen L. Robertaccio of Bloomfield NY, and Robert C. and Donna L. Robertaccio of Cold Brook NY; her grandchildren, Barbara Anne and Erik Nassif, Carrie Sue Buccina and Chris Connors, Andy and Amy Robertaccio, Mollie and Steve Schilling, Katie and Shane Needle, Michael Robertaccio, Rob and Lisa Robertaccio, Beth and Jason Ferracane, and Laura and Shane Reddington; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Dean, and Ryan Nassif, Kyle Connors; Zachary Robertaccio, Sarah Robertaccio, Cassidy Schilling, Noah Schilling; Sierra Needle, Grayson Needle; Clara Robertaccio, Molly Robertaccio, Jordan Robertaccio, Tyler Robertaccio, Jessica Robertaccio, Allison Ferracane, Rachel Ferracane, Elle Reddington, and Hazel Mae Reddington; her step-great-grandchildren, Kayla Fisher, and Drew Fisher; and her sister and brother-in-law, Judith and Thomas Cusick of Maryland. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, especially acknowledging her godson Ronnie Corabi who was always there for his Aunt Marie to meet her every need; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends, Jane Doti, and Kay LiBritz. She was predeceased by her brothers, Larry Corabi, Anthony Corabi, Francis Corabi, and Vincent Corabi; her granddaughters-in-law, Laura Robertaccio, and Jennifer Robertaccio; family members, Yolanda Benedetto, and Karmy Fanelli with whom she shared a special bond; special friend and neighbor, Marie Popeo; and two special friends who were in her rummy group, Evelyn Srour, and Betty Salamida.
The family extends heartfelt appreciation to the staff of the Woodgate Household at the Masonic Care Community of NY for the compassionate care they provided to Marie, with special mention of Corey, Dawn, Meta, Patty, Stephanie, Robin, and Yulia.
In keeping with Marie's wishes, the family will honor her life in a private gathering. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marie's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Thursday afternoon at 12:30 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Mass. Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be made to online at https://www.stjude.org in lieu of floral offerings. Envelopes will be available at the service. Interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019