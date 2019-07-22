Home

Marie Tuttle Pryor

Marie Tuttle Pryor Obituary
Marie Tuttle Pryor
FORT PLAIN - Marie Tuttle Pryor, 94, of Edwards Street, Fort Plain, New York, passed away, Friday, July 19, 2019, at home.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Moyer Street, Canajoharie, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 with the time to be announced.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gray-Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home, 34 Center Street, Fort Plain, NY.
Please sign the online guestbook for Mrs. Marie Pryor at www.houghtalingandsmith.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 22 to July 23, 2019
