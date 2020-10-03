Marilyn C. Diana 1935 - 2020
CLINTON - Marilyn C. Diana, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Utica Rehabilitation & Nursing.
Marilyn was born on June 21, 1935, in Utica, the daughter of Joseph and Estelle (Kowalski) Chowaniec. She was a graduate of UFA. Marilyn married Louis Diana, Jr., in Holy Trinity Church, on September 17, 1955. They shared a blessed union prior to his passing in 1996. She was a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and stockbroker at the Savings Bank of Utica for 45 years.
Marilyn belonged to many clubs and organizations including the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa, where she sang in the choir, CCM Guild, New Hartford American Legion Women's Auxiliary, New York Mills VFW, NYM and Whitestown Seniors and St. Mary's Sunrise.
Marilyn loved to bake and cook and was famous for her cream puffs.
She is survived by her companion, Norman Flagg; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Sheryl Diana and David and Denise Diana; grandchildren, Gary, Jr. and Jennifer and Ryan Files; brother, Bob Chowaniec; sister-in-law, Sandy Chowaniec; brothers-in-law, Hank (Betty) Diana and Bob Dellers; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, Louis; brother, Joseph Chowaniec; and sister, Joan Dellers.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Marilyn's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or CABVI. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main St., New York Mills.
Messages of sympathy at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com
