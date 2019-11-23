|
Marilyn J. Crowther 1929 - 2019
UTICA - Marilyn J. (Foster) Crowther, 90, of Utica, died, November 20, 2019, at the Siegenthaler Center.
She was born, September 15, 1929, in Utica, daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret Mauer Foster and attended Utica Free Academy.
Marilyn married Raymond Crowther, December 23, 1948, in Utica. Raymond died December 27, 2018.
She was formerly employed with General Electric in Utica.
Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling to Florida, which she was able to do just three weeks ago. She also liked to crochet and knit.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Van Pelt, Norwich; grandchildren, Tammy (Mark) Cappadonia, Hamilton, Renee (Mike) Love, Valrico, FL and David (Maria) Van Pelt, LaFargeville, NY; her great-grandchildren, Ashley Perry (Jason Smart), Yarmouth, ME, Allison Geiser, Riverview, FL, Braden Love, Valrico, FL, Nikki Cappadonia, New Hartford, Natalie (Cody) Santiago, Colorado, Oliver and Matilda Van Pelt, La Fargevillle, NY; and her great-great-grandchildren, Reece Geiser, Riverview, FL, Avery Smart, Yarmouth, ME and Joslyn Santiago, Colorado. She is also survived by her brother, Melvin Foster, Utica; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Hospice for all of the wonderful care given to Marilyn, also the staff of Bonnie and her band of angels.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019