Marilyn Jean (Miller) Amacher 1924 - 2020
ORISKANY - Marilyn Jean (Miller) Amacher, 96, formerly of Cold Brook and West Winfield, passed away on July 29, 2020 at the Eastern Star Home, Oriskany, where she had resided for the past ten years.
Mrs. Amacher was born in Utica on June 13, 1924, a daughter of the late John and Mildred (Going) Miller. She graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1940 and was married to Albert H. Amacher on July 19, 1947. Marilyn was employed as a Payroll Supervisor at Mele Manufacturing, Utica, for several years.
She was an active member and past Matron of Kuyahoora Chapter #145 O.E.S., Newport. Marilyn was also a member of Winfield Chapter #418 O.E.S. and attended the First Baptist Church of Deerfield.
Survivors include her three sons, Albert J. and Jerry D. Amacher, both of Cold Brook and Kurt W. Amacher, of Roanoke, VA; four grandchildren, Katrina J. Lawson, Albert J. Amacher, Christopher W. Amacher and Cory J. Amacher and their families. She always enjoyed visits with her grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her brother, Leslie Miller; and two sisters, Doris Springer and Edith Julian.
The Amacher family extends special thanks to Marilyn's niece, Karen (Springer) Zywiak, for her help and care provided during her residency at the Eastern Star Home. Also, they would like to thank all of the nurses and special workers who cared for and loved her as well as Mr. Larry Burkert who she shared her later life with.
A private graveside service for her family will take place at Crown Hill Memorial Park, Kirkland. There are no calling hours and arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Eastern Star Home, 8290 NY-69, Oriskany, NY 13424. .
