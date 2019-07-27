|
Marilyn L. Baker-Campola 1942 - 2019
CLINTON - Marilyn L. Baker-Campola, 76, passed away on July 22, 2019, at Faxton- St. Luke's Healthcare Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born October 26, 1942, in Utica, she was the daughter of Fred and Gladys Moses of New York Mills. She attended New York Mills High School before graduating from the Utica Psychiatric School of Nursing in 1963. She then went on to earn her Nurse Clinician certification from SUNY Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse in 1973 and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, from SUNY-IT in 1978.
Marilyn was a well-respected Family Nurse Practitioner in the community, with a medical career spanning over 50 years. Her dedication to learning and continuing education was prevalent in her personal and professional life.
She was a voracious reader and frequented the Kirkland Town Library, reading at least a novel a week. She loved news and politics and was passionate about political and social change. In addition, she enjoyed knitting, needlepoint and cooking.
Marilyn was a loving and devoted daughter, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Thomas M. Baker, of Clinton; two daughters and sons-in-law, Marilyn S. Baker and Christopher N. Lang, of Gulfport, FL and Carol C. and James S. Le Blanc, of Covington, LA. She leaves four beloved grandchildren, Jordan and Caleb Brown, of Burlington, VT and Gwynneth and Hunter Le Blanc, of Covington, LA. Also surviving her are her brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Susan Moses, of Burlington, VT; and niece and nephew, Megan and John Moses. She was predeceased by both her parents.
All are invited to call Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College St., Clinton.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 27 to July 28, 2019