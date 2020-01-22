|
|
Marilyn M. Evans 1946 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Marilyn M. Evans, 74, of Whitesboro, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
She was born on January 12, 1946 in Auburn, NY, a daughter of the late Robert and Sarah (Richens) Balfe. On June 13, 1964 at St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro, she was united in marriage to Richard D. Evans, a blessed union of over 55 years filled with much love and devotion.
Mrs. Evans was a dedicated LPN who was employed with many local health care establishments throughout the area. She also served as the Parish Secretary for St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, for many years.
She was a dedicated and devout Catholic and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica, where she was a proud member of the church choir.
She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family immensely and cherished the time that she spent with them, especially her adored children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved singing and enjoyed the time that she spent with her husband boating on Oneida Lake.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard D. Evans, of Whitesboro; and her children: a daughter, Kimberly Evans-Dame and her husband, Gary, of Rochester and a son, Richard Evans and his partner, James Duca, of New York City. She leaves her cherished grandchildren, Ashley VanBuren and her husband, Brian and Joshua Duca-Evans; her great-grandchildren, Riley Evans-VanBuren, Carter VanBuren and Lucas VanBuren; her siblings, Linda Gilfedder, of Rockhill, SC, Bob Balfe, of Oriskany, Terry Balfe and his wife, Barbara, of Holland Patent and Laurie Turnbull and her husband, Mark, of New Hartford; also many nieces and nephews. Last but not least, she leaves her much loved canine companion, "Molly".
Funeral services will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020