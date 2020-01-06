|
|
Marilyn M. Tyo 1934 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Marilyn M. Tyo, 85, a resident of the Masonic Care Community in Utica, formerly of NY Mills, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the nursing home.
Marilyn was born in Utica, on September 5, 1934, the daughter of Lesley F. and Iva (Cole) Meeker. She was raised and educated in Utica, was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and earned her RN Degree from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. At one time, Marilyn was employed as a registered nurse with Syracuse Memorial Hospital, St. Elizabeth Hospital and Rome Memorial Hospital. She later was owner and operator of Crafts Galore in Yorkville. Marilyn was an Ordained Lay Minister in the Baptist Church. She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Utica and more recently, First Baptist Church in N. Utica. Marilyn loved cooking and was an avid crafter.
Mrs. Tyo is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Jean and Kevin Bonney, of Sharon, SC; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Joseph and Kathleen Tyo, of Frankfort and John Tyo, of Utica; five cherished grandchildren, Vanessa (David) Stoquert, Amanda (Troy) Ferguson, Matthew Tyo, Marc Castelletti and Jamie Castelletti; three adored great-grandchildren, Colton, Easton and Juliana; one sister, Bonnie Stewart; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant brother, William Meeker; and brother-in-law, James Stewart.
Mrs. Tyo's funeral will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. at Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica and 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 515 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. Her burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica. Visitation for family and friends is on Wednesday from 1:00-3:00 and 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at
www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020