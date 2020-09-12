1/
Marilyn McDermott Sunderhaft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn McDermott Sunderhaft 1936 - 2020
RIVERSIDE, CA- Marilyn passed in Riverside, CA, on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Marilyn was born in Utica and attended Our Lady of Lourdes grade school and high school at St. Francis. She married David Sunderhaft and lived in Utica, until relocating to CA in 1962. She lost her husband 18 years ago and has resided in Lake Eisinore, CA, for 25 years, staying close to her children.
She was a loving, caring mother, grandmother and great-grandchildren, as well as a kind and generous neighbor and a true friend to her parents, husband and siblings and will be missed greatly by all.
She is survived by six children: David Sunderhaft, Jr., Carol Farias, Michael Sunderhaft, Jeanne Vargus, Diane Sunderhaft and Mark Sunderhaft; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Suzanne Roberts and a brother, Robert McDermott and their extended families; and son-in-law, Wayne Archer. She was predeceased by her husband, David Sunderhaft; her father, John McDermott; mother, Annette Siatowski; sister, Donna Archer; and grandson, Andy Farias.
She was buried with her husband in Riverside, CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved