Marilyn McDermott Sunderhaft 1936 - 2020

RIVERSIDE, CA- Marilyn passed in Riverside, CA, on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Marilyn was born in Utica and attended Our Lady of Lourdes grade school and high school at St. Francis. She married David Sunderhaft and lived in Utica, until relocating to CA in 1962. She lost her husband 18 years ago and has resided in Lake Eisinore, CA, for 25 years, staying close to her children.

She was a loving, caring mother, grandmother and great-grandchildren, as well as a kind and generous neighbor and a true friend to her parents, husband and siblings and will be missed greatly by all.

She is survived by six children: David Sunderhaft, Jr., Carol Farias, Michael Sunderhaft, Jeanne Vargus, Diane Sunderhaft and Mark Sunderhaft; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Suzanne Roberts and a brother, Robert McDermott and their extended families; and son-in-law, Wayne Archer. She was predeceased by her husband, David Sunderhaft; her father, John McDermott; mother, Annette Siatowski; sister, Donna Archer; and grandson, Andy Farias.

She was buried with her husband in Riverside, CA.



