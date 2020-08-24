1/
Marilyn Nolan Garvin
Marilyn Nolan Garvin 1935 - 2020
WEST WINFIELD - Marilyn Nolan Garvin, 85, passed away on Thursday evening, August 23, 2020, at Foltsbrook Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Herkimer.
She was born in West Winfield, NY on June 22, 1935. After graduating from West Winfield High School, she moved to Utica, where she began working in the personnel department of Chicago Pneumatic and continued her career there until her retirement.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte Roberts Nolan Wilcox; stepfather; Kenneth Wilcox; and father, Edward Nolan. She was also preceded in death by her brother, John Edward Nolan; and sisters, Betty Ann Bradbury and Marjorie Sousa.
She is survived by her special nieces and friends, Marge Himes, of Albany and Deb Nolan, of West Winfield; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Marilyn enjoyed watching football, going for nature walks and visiting her favorite elephants at the Syracuse Zoo. Her love and devotion to animals continued throughout her entire life and beyond.
In respecting Marilyn's wishes, there are no calling hours. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 27, 2020, commencing at 11 a.m. from St. Joseph the Worker Church, Main St., West Winfield, with the Rev. Silvaster Sarihaddula, Pastor, officiating. COVID-19 procedures will be followed and a mask will be required. Those attending will be required to sign per church procedures. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Bridgewater, NY.
Please consider and send contributions in her memory to Stevens Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502.
The care for Marilyn and her family have been entrusted to Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5, between Little Falls and St. Johnsville, 315-508-5131.
To offer condolences to Marilyn's family, please visit www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
