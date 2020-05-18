Marilyn R. Wiggins
Marilyn R. Wiggins 1930 - 2020
UTICA - Marilyn R. Wiggins, 89, of Utica, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, Utica.
She was born on December 10, 1930, in Utica, a daughter of the late Emmett and Mildred (Walker) Stressel. On February 15, 1958, in Utica, she was united in marriage to Harry G. Wiggins, a blessed union of over 56 years. Mr. Wiggins passed away on April 22, 2014.
Mrs. Wiggins was employed with Divine Brothers, Utica, retiring after 30 plus years of dedicated service.
She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Joseph's and St. Patrick's Church, Utica, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and also served as a Eucharistic Minister.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Wiggins Bailey and Diane Wiggins. She also leaves her grandchildren, Matthew, Caitlin and Stephanie. She was predeceased by her only sister, Beverly Nuber.
Her family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, Utica, for the wonderful care and compassion that she received during her stay there.
Because of CDC Restrictions due to the Covid 19 Virus, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Josephs Cemetery, Yorkville.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblwbyfh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
