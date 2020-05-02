Marilyn (Philipson) Thielking 1928 - 2020

AJIJIC - Marilyn Philipson Thielking, born January 20th, 1928 in Utica, NY, devoted daughter of "Uncle Louie" and Sylvia Philipson, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 at the age of 92 in Ajijic, Mexico.

As a young woman, she moved to California, where she met and married Art Bleier. Their three daughters were born in California. During her early years in California, she owned and operated a coffee shop and beauty salon in what was then rural Encino, CA.

After divorcing Art, she returned to Utica, NY in the early 1960's where she worked in retail sales and hosted the "Marilyn Bleier Show" on WKTV. During this time, she met and married Edward Weiss, partnering with him in "Edward's Jewelers" in Whitesboro, NY. Ed and Marilyn moved to California in 1979 and she opened a jewelry store in Santa Monica, CA. Her devotion and care for Ed during his final days was heroic.

Later, she met and married Roy Thielking. They had many interests in common and upon retirement, made the decision to retire to Ajijic, Mexico in 1993. She travelled extensively through Mexico, learning Spanish and relishing the Mexican culture. Her final years were comfortably spent in an extended care home, Mi Casita in Ajijic, Mexico. The hospitality and loving care that Marilyn received there was more than anyone could have hoped. A huge debt of gratitude and thanks to Josephina (Mina) Contreras and her staff at Mi Casita for their exceptional care.

Marilyn is survived by her sister, Dr. Phylis Philipson, of FL; her devoted daughters, Ellen Bleier, of NC, Cynthia and Peter Wilson, of MA and Jennifer and Steven Lake, of AZ. She also leaves grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; and four of her five siblings, Herbert Philipson, Bernard Philipson, Beverly Sugarman and Josef Philipson.

Her legacy is a testament to survival with humor, courage and fortitude. She will be missed.



