Mario C. Mario 1927 - 2020
UTICA - Mario Cesare Mario, 93, of Utica and formerly of Waterville, NY, passed away peacefully on October 13th, 2020 with loving family members by his side.
Mario served in the U.S. Navy Construction Battalion "Seabees" during WWII, where he earned American Theater, Victory and Asiatic-Pacific Medals. Mario also worked at Griffiss Air Force Base for over 35 years, initially as an Aircraft Engine Mechanic and later taking on increasing responsibilities in facilities management by the time of his retirement.
He was known for always wearing his signature Italian "coppola" cap and because he was never without his beard, was often affectionately called "Beard" or Poppy Beard by family members. He enjoyed cooking, traveling with his wife and dogs in their camper, playing dominoes and spending time with friends and family.
Mario is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Barbara (Hazard) Mario, of Clinton; his beloved children, Debra and Joe Juidiciani, of Marcy, John and Chris (Siegenthaler) Mario, of PA, Anne and Bob Giglio, of New Hartford, Laurie Kingsley, of Utica and Todd Kennedy, of Vernon; his brother-in-law, Fred Hazard and wife, Judy ,of FL; his beloved grandchildren, Joe and Meghan Juidiciani, Dan and Jill Juidiciani, Lauren Juidiciani, Katherine (Trainor) and Steve Leounis, Nicole (Trainor) and Kenny Davis, Bennett Mario and fianceé, Alayya Arrison, Vaughn Mario, Taunie Giglio, Brooke Giglio and fiancé, Evan Jones and Jade Giglio; his beautiful and beloved great-grandchildren, Brianne and Sammy Juidiciani, Allison Juidiciani and "Big Pop's" special little "monkey", Adelina Giglio.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Mario's friend and physician, Dr. Francis Chabot, MD, for his excellent care and generosity of spirit.
In keeping with his wishes for simple arrangements, the family will hold a private graveside Celebration of his Life and burial on October 24.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society (www.stevens-swan.org
) or the Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org
).
Arrangements are with the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
To view Mario's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com
.