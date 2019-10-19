|
Mario Fumarola 1935 - 2019
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA - Mario G. Fumarola, 84, of Lower Macungie Township, PA, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
He was born in Utica on March 28, 1935, to the late Chiara (DiRisio) and Peter Fumarola.
Surviving are his wife, of 56 years, Mary Ann (Lewek) Fumarola; sons, Peter Fumarola, of Allentown, PA and Raymond Fumarola, of Lower Macungie; and daughter, Colette Huber, wife of Stephen, of Wyomissing, PA. Also surviving are four beloved grandchildren, Chiara, Mia, John and Anna. He was predeceased by his parents, Chiara and Peter; and his brothers, Anthony Fumarola and Vincent Fumarola.
Mario was a proud graduate of Proctor High School in Utica, Class of '53, fondly retelling stories of his football days as one of the "Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse" linemen. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. Upon discharge, Mario began a long career in the insurance industry at Utica Mutual, ultimately retiring from CNA Insurance.
Following his retirement, he honored his immigrant Italian heritage by authoring books, essays and magazine articles recounting life as a first generation Italian-American pursuing the American Dream from his childhood in a tenement in East Utica through his retirement in rural Pennsylvania. He was happiest when surrounded by family and food on a Sunday afternoon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Monday, October 21 in St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1879 Applewood Dr., Orefield, PA, with a viewing beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown.
Arrangements were entrusted to Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019