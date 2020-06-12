Marion A. Ultsch
WHITESBORO - Marion A. Ultsch, 92, of Whitesboro, passed away, to be with her husband and the Lord, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville.
Marion was born to Amalia and Gotthilf Schofer. She attended Utica Schools and graduated from Excelsior School of Business. Marion married Frank J. Ultsch on May 17, 1952, celebrating 60 years of marriage, when Frank passed away in September 2012.
Marion worked as a secretary to the Sales Manager at Durr Packing Co. for five years and later with Mele Manufacturing for 17 years as an Executive Secretary. She retired from there in 1989.
Marion was an avid gardener and was a member of the Garden Club. She was a member of the Lutheran Home Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church all her life and attended Our Savior Lutheran Church. In her later years, Frank and Marion enjoyed traveling to Florida, Maine, Germany and Switzerland.
Marion is survived by a daughter, Christine Brodhead, of Newcastel, WA; and a son, Dave Ultsch and his wife, Debbie, of Forestport, NY. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Scott Brodhead and his wife, Erin, of Seattle, WA, Lisa Nelson and her husband, Jeremy, of Black Diamond, WA, Jason Ultsch and his wife, Sarah, of Remsen, NY and Jeffrey Ultsch and his wife, Maria, of Remsen, NY. She also leaves seven great-grandchildren, Noah and Clara Brodhead, Jessica and Jacob Nelson, Jamie Ultsch and Chase and Reagan Ultsch.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Elizabeth (George) Hasenauer for her many acts of kindness to Marion and her family.
Services are private and to be held at the convenience of the family due to the Covid 19 Virus, CDC and New York State Restrictions.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers please consider the American Cancer Society in her memory.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.