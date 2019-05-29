Marion B. Dunaway 1929 - 2019

MARCY - Marion B. Dunaway, 89, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

She was a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always put the needs of her family before herself. She had a love for angels, and she was, indeed, our angel here on earth.

She was born on August 9, 1929 in Utica, NY. She was the daughter of Arthur and Marion Brooks. She graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1947 and was a lifelong resident of Marcy, NY. She worked, for 29 years, for the 416 Mission Support Squadron at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, NY. She was an active member of the Whitestown Seniors Organization after retirement.

Marion was predeceased by her husband, Stanley Antonuk; sister,, Margaret Fitzgerald; and brothers, Russell Brooks, Arthur Brooks and Eugene Brooks.

She is survived by her husband, Ambrose Dunaway, of 41 years; daughter, Joan White and husband, Michael, of Whitesboro, NY; daughter, Judy Shipp and husband, Patrick, of Victor, NY; daughter, Jean Bart and husband, Jeffrey, of Fishers, IN; and son, Stanley Antonuk and wife, Monique, of Malta, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Gabrielle, Christina, Cassandra, Brittany, Megan, Emma and Stanley; and great-grandchild, Aiden.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leo's & St. Anne's Catholic Church, 7939 Elm Street, Holland Patent, NY 13354 on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will be Saturday at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro, NY. Calling hours are Friday, May 31, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the , CNY Region, 6390 Fly Rd., East Syracuse, NY 13057. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 29 to May 31, 2019