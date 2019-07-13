|
|
Marion K. Roberts 1923 - 2019
YORKVILLE - Marion K. Roberts, 96, of Yorkville, died on Thursday July 11, 2019 at the Masonic Care Community.
Marion was born February 16, 1923, in West Schuyler, a daughter of Mitchell C. and Amanda Farmer Kane. She graduated from Proctor High School in 1940. Marion married Harold S. Roberts on July 8, 1950 in Utica and he died in 1993. Marion worked at many places including Foster Brothers, Kelly Services, Agway, Inc, GMAC and the Oneida County Clerk's Office until she retired in 1984.
Marion was a member of Moriah Olivet United Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon for many years.
She is survived by a sister and brother-in-Law, Hazel and Robert Lindsay, of Schuyler, NY; several nieces, including Sharon Ann VanHatten, of Schuyler, NY; nephews and cousins and many good friends. She was predeceased by two sisters, Beatrice Payne and Mildred Smith; and two brothers, Mitchell C. Kane Jr. and Milford M. Kane.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Nancy Furlong, N.P. and the Staff on the Saranac Unit at Masonic Care for all the care given to Marion.
The funeral will be on Tuesday at 12:00 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 10:00 to 12:00, prior the funeral.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Westminster-Moriah Olivet Church Memorial Fund or The Stevens Swan Humane Society.
For online expressions of sympathy go to fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 13 to July 14, 2019