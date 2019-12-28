|
|
Marion McCartney 1928 - 2019
WATERVILLE - Marion McCartney, 91, passed away on December 26, 2019, with her family by her side, at the Waterville Residential Care Center after a long illness.
She was born in Clark Mills, on August 18, 1928, the daughter of the late Saied and Elizabeth Bolas Joseph. At the age of 16, Marion took care of her mother until she passed away after a long illness. She lost her father on June 13, 1950, when she was 22. She worked at the Waterville canning factory and was a cook at the Purple Cow. She also worked at the Waterville elementary school and high school in the cafeteria and ran a small catering business out of her home for a short time. Marion met her husband, David McCartney, at the Club Monarch and they were married on August 5, 1950, at the Church of the Annunciation in Clark Mills. He predeceased her on February 27, 1977. She loved to cook and be around family. She never stopped caring for others and always made everyone feel like part of her family. Marion took care of her niece, Marlene Brown and helped raise her. After she retired from Sherwood Medical in 1991, she helped raise her granddaughter. Marion loved to play bingo and the slot machines, enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends.
She is survived by her sister, Victoria Yagiello (Chuck), of Clark Mills; her son, David McCartney (Elizabeth), of Waterville; her daughter, Gail Rotondi (Joseph), of Braintree, MA; her grandson, Sean McCartney (Delia Walters), of Denver, CO; granddaughter, Andrea McCartney (Evan Fryc), of Waterville; great-grandson, Sebastian; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers, Charles "Chick", Louis, James, Moses, Anthony and Michael Joseph; and a sister, Mary Lou Acee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at St. Bernard's Church, 199 Stafford Ave., Waterville. Interment will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery at the convenience of her family. Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville on Monday, from 6-8 p.m.
Contributions in her memory may be made to a .
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019