Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
210 E Main St
Waterville, NY 13480
(315) 841-4211
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
210 E Main St
Waterville, NY 13480
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard's Church
199 Stafford Ave.
Waterville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion McCartney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion McCartney


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion McCartney Obituary
Marion McCartney 1928 - 2019
WATERVILLE - Marion McCartney, 91, passed away on December 26, 2019, with her family by her side, at the Waterville Residential Care Center after a long illness.
She was born in Clark Mills, on August 18, 1928, the daughter of the late Saied and Elizabeth Bolas Joseph. At the age of 16, Marion took care of her mother until she passed away after a long illness. She lost her father on June 13, 1950, when she was 22. She worked at the Waterville canning factory and was a cook at the Purple Cow. She also worked at the Waterville elementary school and high school in the cafeteria and ran a small catering business out of her home for a short time. Marion met her husband, David McCartney, at the Club Monarch and they were married on August 5, 1950, at the Church of the Annunciation in Clark Mills. He predeceased her on February 27, 1977. She loved to cook and be around family. She never stopped caring for others and always made everyone feel like part of her family. Marion took care of her niece, Marlene Brown and helped raise her. After she retired from Sherwood Medical in 1991, she helped raise her granddaughter. Marion loved to play bingo and the slot machines, enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends.
She is survived by her sister, Victoria Yagiello (Chuck), of Clark Mills; her son, David McCartney (Elizabeth), of Waterville; her daughter, Gail Rotondi (Joseph), of Braintree, MA; her grandson, Sean McCartney (Delia Walters), of Denver, CO; granddaughter, Andrea McCartney (Evan Fryc), of Waterville; great-grandson, Sebastian; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers, Charles "Chick", Louis, James, Moses, Anthony and Michael Joseph; and a sister, Mary Lou Acee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at St. Bernard's Church, 199 Stafford Ave., Waterville. Interment will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery at the convenience of her family. Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville on Monday, from 6-8 p.m.
Contributions in her memory may be made to a .
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -