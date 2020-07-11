Marion R. (Jones) Tomaino 1940 - 2020
UTICA- Marion R. (Jones) Tomaino, 79, passed away on July 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
She was born in Utica on July 20, 1940, the daughter of James and Genevieve (Martin) Jones. Marion married Richard A. Tomaino on November 7, 1959 at St. Anthony's Church. They enjoyed a blessed union of 53 years prior to his passing on July 28, 2013. Marion attended and worked for the Utica School District as a teacher's aide. She was a member of the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes.
Marion was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She cherished the time with family and friends at Lake Moraine and enjoyed making Sunday dinners.
Marion is survived by her children and their spouses, Mary, Richard, Jr. (Sandra), Becky, Tina (Mike) DeSantis and James (Melissa); grandchildren, Richard, III (Stephanie), Sara, Garrett (Jessica), Carolyn (Mark Messa), William (Erin), Francesca, Gianna, Sophia and Alexia; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Grace, Mark, III, Simon, McKenna, Reagan and Leo; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Loretta.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum, Yorkville.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors.
