Marion S. Laube 1920 - 2019
ONEIDA- Marion S. Laube, 98, formerly of Prospect Street, died early Thursday morning, July 25, 2019, in the Presbyterian Home, where she had been a resident for the past two and one half years.
Born in Vernon, on October 1, 1920, she was the daughter of Frederick and Gertrude Allwood Smith. A lifelong resident of the area, Marion was a graduate of Vernon High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from Syracuse University. She did post graduate work at Potsdam State College and Oswego State College. She married Willard J. Laube in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church on May 2, 1943. Mr. Laube died on December 6, 1997.
Prior to her retirement, Marion was employed as an elementary teacher with the Oneida City School District at Oneida Castle, Durhamville and Seneca Street Schools. She was a member of the Cochran Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder and President of the Presbyterian Women's Group, a member of the Vernon Monday Club, the Women of Rotary, the Madison County and the New York State Retired Teachers Associations, an honorary life member of the Girl Scouts Troop Committee, receiving the Golden Eaglette award during her years as a girl scout.
Surviving are her daughter and two son-in-laws, Jan and Pat Moore, of Sherrill and Dan Bodine, of West Grove, PA; two grandchildren, Heather (and Mark) Wadas and Michael (and Amy) Bodine; four great-grandchildren, Marah Bodine, Gabriel Bodine, Nathan Wadas and Peter Yang; two sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Bodine, on May 3, 2019; and a brother, Jerome F. Smith, on December 3, 1998.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Cochran Memorial Presbyterian Church on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with Reverend Kevin Baily officiating. Private interment will be made in Valley View Cemetery. Contributions in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Cochran Memorial Presbyterian Church, 11 State Street, Oneida Castle, NY 13421.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 29 to July 30, 2019