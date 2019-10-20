Home

Marion T. Bartels Obituary
Marion T. Bartels 1938 - 2019
HAMILTON - Marion T. Bartels, 81, Preston Hill, passed away, Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.
Marion, who was known by her family and friends as Noni, was born, May 3, 1938, in Hamilton, NY, daughter of the late Dr. Jackson W. and Loretta Fisher Thro. She was a graduate of Hamilton High School and later received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Wellesley College, Wellesley, MA.
Marion was beloved by her five children and nine grandchildren. She was an avid gardener and quilter and loved animals, especially dogs and horses.
Surviving are her children, Gilpin (Elizabeth) Bartels, of Bryn Mawr, PA, Kristin (Grant) Johnson, of Ladera Ranch, CA, Anne (David) Rosenberg, of Irvine, CA, Elizabeth (David) Bovell, of Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada and Jackson (Dana) Bartels, of Glenmoore, PA; and grandchildren, Elizabeth, Charlotte, Alexa, Jackson, Griffin, Ryder, Scarlett, Logan and Quinn.
A graveside Celebration of her Life will be held in the spring in Colgate Cemetery, details to be announced closer to the time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Red Cross, Community Memorial Hospital and the ASPCA.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2019
