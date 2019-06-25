|
Marion T. (George) Desiato 1934 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Marion T. (George) Desiato, age 84, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019 with the love and comfort of her family by her side.
Marion is survived by her children and their loves: Lawrence Desiato and Tricia DelBuono; Antoinette and Richard Bello, and Lisa Desiato and Richard Angelini; her adored grandchildren, Dina and Josh Angotti; Michael Zegarelli II; Lisa and William Kopie, Lauren Desiato and Isaiah Holmes, and Larry Desiato and Maria Orsino; great-grandchildren, Gia, and Jason Angotti, Thomas, and Braden Kopie; her cherished sister Rose Nelson; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a lifetime of friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Negibe (George) George; her husband, Angelo J. Desiato, Ret. UFD; siblings, Albert L. George, Zaffa Horton, and Anthony and Lucille George; and several in-laws including Ronald Nelson Sr., and Fannie and Joseph Christiano.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-7 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. The Prayer of Incense will be offered on Thursday evening at 6:45 at the funeral home. Marion's funeral service will commence on Friday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at St. Louis Gonzaga Church where the Divine Liturgy of the Faithful Departed will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 25 to June 26, 2019