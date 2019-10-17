|
|
Marion White 1928 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Marion White, 90, of Whitesboro, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Masonic Care Community surrounded by her family.
She was born on November 9, 1928, in Plattsburg, NY, the daughter of Carl and Marion (Bunnell) Moore. Marion was a graduate of Keeseville Central High School. On March 14, 1947, in Keeseville, NY, she married her high school sweetheart, Willard D. White. They were married 69 years, until his passing on December 30, 2016. Marion was an active member of the Whitesboro First United Methodist Church, a member and officer of the Whitestown Historical Club and volunteered her time to Meals on Wheels and many other community programs in Whitesboro.
Marion was a highly engaged and loving mother, grandmother, and friend to anyone she met. She had a passion for collecting thimbles, bird watching, playing the organ, baking and gardening. Marion was also an avid reader and enjoyed playing word games with family and friends and learning about colonial history.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra White and her fiancé, Dr. Theodore Camesano, of New Hartford, NY; grandchildren, Michele DiMartino and her husband, James, of St. Petersburg, FL and Vanessa Albert and her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Albert, also of St. Petersburg, FL; and great-grandson, Luca DiMartino. She was predeceased by her son, Jason; and brothers, Herbert, George and Robert.
Marion's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nursing staff of the Forestport Unit of the Masonic Care Community and to Nancy Furlong, NP and Dr. Elif N. Erim, MD, for all their loving care and compassion.
There will be no public visitation. A Memorial Service will be held in summer 2020, to honor both Marion and Willard. Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Remembrances in Marion's name may be made to the Masonic Care Community, 2150 Bleecker St., Utica, NY 13501.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019