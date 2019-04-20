Marjorie A. Fitzgerald 1929 - 2019

Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother

UTICA - Marjorie A. Fitzgerald, 89, passed away peacefully into the Lord's arms on Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifelong resident of Utica, previously living on Kemble Street, Steinhorst Square Apartments and more recently at the Sitrin Home as a resident of the Sycamore House.

She was born May 19, 1929, in Utica, NY, the daughter of Samuel Rodman Baker and Mary Amrhein Baker. She was educated at Blessed Sacrament School and Utica Catholic Academy, of which she had wonderful memories and friendships that stayed bonded through a lifetime. At one time, she was also a student of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. On Flag Day, June 14, 1952, Marjorie married the love of her life, Philip M. Fitzgerald. They shared a marriage of 24 years until his passing on July 19, 1976.

Marjorie worked for Sears & Roebucks for 32 years, until she retired, an occupation she truly enjoyed and was most suitable for. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling with family and special friends to Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Boston, Lake Moraine and Cape Cod. Marjorie enjoyed reading and learning about history, especially that of Utica, NY - a trait she passed on to her children. She also loved to watch the game of golf. She cherished time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild, whether it was having coffee and just watching TV or at a family get together. She was a devoted Catholic and a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Marjorie is survived by her five children, Kathleen and Todd Fischer, of Saratoga Springs, NY, Michael and Sandra Fitzgerald, Brian and Jolene Fitzgerald, Mariann and Robert Munson and Steven and Toni Fitzgerald, all of Utica; grandchildren, Charlie Fischer and Jessica Mallaney, Andrew and Paula Fischer, Kristen Fischer and Don Sanders, of Saratoga Springs, NY, James and Taylor Fitzgerald, Peter and Jennifer Fitzgerald, Timothy and Sarah Fitzgerald, Ryan Fitzgerald, Deanna and Peter Calabrese, Jennifer and June Ramos, Brianne Fitzgerald, Abbey and Amanda Fitzgerald and Alyssa Holmes; and great-grandchildren, Charlie Ann and Bailee Fischer, Shayla Mallaney, Emme and Davis Fischer, of Saratoga, NY, Liam and Mallory and "baby-to-be Fitzgerald", Ava and Austin Fitzgerald, Carter Fitzgerald, Mia, Zoey and Vincent Calabrese and Santino and Camila Ramos. Marjorie cherished her lifelong friends that she had and still kept in touch with from grade and high school, especially her dear friend, Tony Cassia. She was predeceased by her husband; mother and father; grandparents; in-laws; and infant son, David Fitzgerald.

The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to Rev. Joseph Salerno, the nurses and staff at St. Elizabeth on the 4th Floor - Special Care Unit and 3rd Floor 3C, Dr. Win and Amanda Stewart, Dr. Talarico and Pat Rosati for taking such good care of Marjorie and making her comfortable in her final days.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call Monday, 4-7 p.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at The Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Utica, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society or . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Mom, we love you and we'll miss you. Tell Dad hello for us. And until we meet again, we will always remember: "There's no tomorrow, there's just today!" Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019