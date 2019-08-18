|
|
Marjorie Ann DiNardo 1932 - 2019
CLINTON/ORISKANY- Mrs. Marjorie Ann DiNardo, 86, a resident of the Martin Luther Home in Clinton, formerly of Oriskany, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the nursing home.
Marjorie was born in Yorkville, NY, on August 28, 1932, the daughter of Hugh and Lucy (Farr) Jones. She was raised and educated in Whitesboro and also attended Utica Free Academy. On August 9, 1952, Marjorie was united in marriage with Agostino DiNardo, a devoted union of 32 years until Agostino's death in 1984. At one time, Marjorie was employed with the Skenandoa Knitting Mill, and more recently, with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Oriskany. Marjorie enjoyed camping, playing cards, bingo and traveling. She was also a big sports fan, especially fond of the NY Mets and Syracuse Basketball. She was of the Methodist faith.
Mrs. DiNardo is survived by four sons and three daughters-in-law, Rocco and Joanne DiNardo, of New Hartford, Richard and Katrina DiNardo, of Utica, Augie and Linda DiNardo, of San Antonio, FL, and Mark DiNardo, of Oriskany; two cherished grandchildren, Corey DiNardo, of Chicago, and Kelsey DiNardo, of Wesley Chapel, FL; and two cherished step-grandchildren, Michael Borawski, of TX, and Bonnie Funicello, of New Hartford; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Fay Yacco, and brother, John Jones.
Visitation for family and friends is Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, followed by a service at the conclusion of visitation. Her interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park in Kirkland.
Those wishing to make a donation in Marjorie's memory, please consider the Martin Luther Home, Applewood Unit, 108 Clinton St., Utica, NY 13323 or the Oriskany Volunteer Fire Department, 708 Utica St., Oriskany, NY 13424. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Mrs. DiNardo's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff on the Applewood Unit of the Martin Luther Home for the wonderful care and compassion you provided to Marjorie.
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019