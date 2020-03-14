The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Whitesboro Presbyterian Church
1 Elm St.
Whitesboro, NY
Marjorie E. Downs


1924 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Marjorie E. Downs, 95, of Whitesboro, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community with her loving family by her side.
She was born on May 23, 1924, in Utica, the daughter of Leo and Ella (Reese) Barnhart. Marjorie was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. In 1946, she was united in marriage to Elton L. Downs in Utica and shared a blessed union of 35 years, until his passing on August 9, 1981. Marjorie was employed as an assembler at both Savage Arms and General Electric until becoming a nurse's aide and working with Faxton Hospital, Utica, until her retirement in 1983. She was a member of the Whitesboro Senior Citizens.
Marjorie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed baking, reading, sewing and craft projects that involved ceramics.
Surviving are her daughters, Lois Hale, Whitesboro and Linda (Jack) Sprague, Bouckville; sons, Chris (Mary) Downs, Newport and Steven (Chrissy) Downs, Clark Mills; grandchildren, Donald, Raymond, Jeff, Amy, Shawn, Tanya, Nick, Kyle, Sara, Amanda, Stephany and Justin; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by son, Anson; sister, Jean Casey; and brothers, Reese and Laverne Barnhart.
Marjorie's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Masonic Care Community, Rehabilitation Unit and Wiley Hall, for all their care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Tuesday at 10 a.m. from the Whitesboro Presbyterian Church, 1 Elm St., Whitesboro. Burial will be in the spring in Prospect Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
