Marjorie (Wilbert) Edwards 1914 - 2019
TOWN OF RUSSIA, NY - Marjorie (Wilbert) Edwards, 104, passed away on March 14, 2019 at home.
Born on December 21, 1914, she was the oldest child of William and Anna (Kirk) Wilbert of West Leyden. Upon graduation from high school, she completed the House of Good Shepherd's nursing program for children. She was married to the late K. Ray Edwards. They moved to Grant in 1941, where she eventually became Post Master until it's closing in 1953. She was a wonderful cook, an avid gardener, canner, quilter and crocheter.
She is survived by three children, Eileen (Henry) Treen, Boonville, Carol (Harley) Ingersoll, Barneveld and Kenneth (Carol) Edwards, Palatine Bridge; seven grandchildren, Gail (Ken) Mosher, Thomas Treen, Dean (Dory) Ingersoll, Christine (Kyle) Dittl, Mark Edwards, Karen (Mike) Piscitelli and John Edwards; thirteen great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Survivors also include sisters-in-law, Priscilla Wilbert, Boonville, Pat Wilbert, Sun City Center, FL and Marion (Walter) Rapke, Ava; brother-in-law, Marlow (Claire) Edwards, Rome; and many nieces and nephews, including her "summer sons", Bruce and Noel Evans.
She was predeceased by her sister, Marie Nellenback; brothers, Norbert, Jerome, Howard and Donald Wilbert; and sisters-in-law, Jean Evans and Ada Richardson.
Her family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to her caregivers, Laura Moody, Stella Grimshaw, Violet Clark and Charlotte Rogers for their kind and compassionate care. Also, thanks to her wonderful neighbors who were always there when she needed them and to all those at Hospice - you are remarkable!
A calling hour will be held, Thursday, March 21st, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at St. Leo-St. Ann Church, 7939 Elm Street, Holland Patent. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Vincent Long, Pastor, officiating. Spring interment will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Hinckley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Herkimer County Office for the Aging (Meals on Wheels), Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. or Church of St. Leo and St. Ann, Holland Patent. Envelopes will be available at the church on Thursday.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019