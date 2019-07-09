|
Marjorie G. Dotterrer 1925 - 2019
BRANDENTON, FL/NEW HARTFORD - Marjorie G. Dotterrer, 94, of Bradenton, Fl and formerly of New Hartford, died, June 28, 2019.
She was born, March 15, 1925 in Copenhagen, NY, daughter of the late
Leon and Ella Hays.
She married Jesse B. Walker, January 19, 1947, in Lowville, NY. He died January 6, 1969.
Marjorie worked at the P & C Store on Campion Road in New Hartford, then for the New York State Department of Unemployment in Utica and for Sam's Club in Bradenton, FL.
She was a life member of the Moose Club, VFW and DAV. She was also a member, for many years, of the Eagles and the America Legion.
In addition to her husband, Marjorie was predeceased by her daughter, Rose Burgor, on April 6, 2016; and four sisters.
She is survived by three daughters, Ann (Ed) Kupiec, of Barneveld, Sandra Butler, of Bradenton, FL and Susan Schroeder, of Sequim, WA; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; one sister, June Allen, of Lowville, NY.
A Graveside Service will be held, August 24, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at Crown Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 9 to July 10, 2019