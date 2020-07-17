Marjorie V. Carlson 1929 - 2020

ZEPHYRHILLS - Marjorie V. (Sperrin) Carlson, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Tropical Acre Estates, Zephyrhills, FL; she was formerly of Oriskany, NY.

Marge was born on November 26, 1929, in Utica, a daughter of the late Evelyn Sperrin. She graduated from the Town of Webb School, Old Forge, NY and was employed with Rich Plan, Inc. as a bookkeeper.

On May 13, 1950, she married Carl F. (Hop) Smith, in Oriskany, NY, where they resided until his death on May 4, 1987. In 1991, she moved to Zephyrhills, FL. She later married George (Don) Carlson on September, 1996 until his death in 2002.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Zephyrhills, FL and also a member of R. Kirk Parkhurst American Legion Post 1448, Oriskany, NY, for many years.

She is survived by her daughter, Virginia (Smith) Stedman, of Zephyrhills, FL; son, Paul (Karen) Smith, of Zephyrhills, FL; three grandchildren, Darryl (Kristin) Fedor, of Whitesboro, Travis (Leigh) Fedor, of Angier, NC and Carl Smith, of Holland Patent; three great-grandchildren, Hope, Faith and Bishop Fedor, of Angier, NC; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours or funeral services and burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wood Road, Whitesboro, NY, in Spring 2021. TBD.

Arrangements are under the direction of Whitfield Funeral Home, Zephyrhills, FL.



