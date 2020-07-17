1/1
Marjorie V. Carlson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie V. Carlson 1929 - 2020
ZEPHYRHILLS - Marjorie V. (Sperrin) Carlson, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Tropical Acre Estates, Zephyrhills, FL; she was formerly of Oriskany, NY.
Marge was born on November 26, 1929, in Utica, a daughter of the late Evelyn Sperrin. She graduated from the Town of Webb School, Old Forge, NY and was employed with Rich Plan, Inc. as a bookkeeper.
On May 13, 1950, she married Carl F. (Hop) Smith, in Oriskany, NY, where they resided until his death on May 4, 1987. In 1991, she moved to Zephyrhills, FL. She later married George (Don) Carlson on September, 1996 until his death in 2002.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Zephyrhills, FL and also a member of R. Kirk Parkhurst American Legion Post 1448, Oriskany, NY, for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Virginia (Smith) Stedman, of Zephyrhills, FL; son, Paul (Karen) Smith, of Zephyrhills, FL; three grandchildren, Darryl (Kristin) Fedor, of Whitesboro, Travis (Leigh) Fedor, of Angier, NC and Carl Smith, of Holland Patent; three great-grandchildren, Hope, Faith and Bishop Fedor, of Angier, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours or funeral services and burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wood Road, Whitesboro, NY, in Spring 2021. TBD.
Arrangements are under the direction of Whitfield Funeral Home, Zephyrhills, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitfield Funeral Home
5008 Gall Boulevard
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
(813) 783-9900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitfield Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gene & Ernestine and the Staff of Whitfield Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved