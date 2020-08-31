Rev. Mark A. Pasik 1950 - 2020
UTICA - Beloved Fr. Mark A. Pasik, a priest of the Diocese of Syracuse for more than 44 years, was called home on Sunday, August 30th at the age of 70.
Fr. Mark was a 1968 graduate of Utica Free Academy, after which he attended St. Mary's College receiving his undergraduate degree in 1972. He received his MA in Theology from the University of Detroit in 1976. Fr. Mark was ordained by Bishop David Cunningham on May 8, 1976 at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Syracuse, after completing seminary studies at St. Cyril & St. Methodius Seminary, Orchard Lake, MI.
His first assignment was to serve as an Associate Pastor at Sacred Heart, Utica, NY (1976-81), followed by similar positions at St. Peter's, N. Utica (1981-86) and St. Paul's, Norwich, NY (1986-87). He was then appointed as Pastor of St. Casimir's, Endicott, NY (1987-99) followed by his appointment at Transfiguration Church, Rome, NY (1999-2008). Fr. Mark's final assignment was at St. Mark's (2008-Present).
Fr. Mark was the second son born to Joseph and Frances (nee Baszczowski) Pasik, on Flag Day, June 14, 1950. A noted patriot, the U.S. flag can be seen flying at the rectories where he presided.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Donald (Gloria); and sister, Bernadette.
Fr. Mark leaves behind many beloved nephews, Timothy (Kate), Chris (Rebecca), Don and David (Ali); and nieces, Teresa Inkawhich (Terry), Beth Pasik and Denise Mattmuller (Tom). Also left behind are his "babies", grand nieces and nephews, Amanda Pasik, Jordan Pasik, Shannon Pasik, Dylan Pasik, Nathan Inkawhich, Holly Mattmuller, Jennifer Pasik, Matthew Inkawhich, Griffin Pasik, William Pasik, Mikah Inkawhich, Lauren Mattmuller, Aerin Pasik, Jessica Pasik, Evan Pasik, Olivia Pasik and Eli Pasik.
Fr. Mark was a dedicated priest who counted St. Thomas More as his favorite saint. In addition to his love of teaching and sharing the Word of the gospel, Fr. Mark had a passion for history, cars and travel. Fr. Mark enjoyed his many family visits to Pennsylvania and his yearly visits to the Philadelphia Auto Show. He also cherished spending time with family locally and enjoyed trips to a family camp in the Adirondacks.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing that will be held on Thursday, September 3rd from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Church, N. Utica, NY, followed by a Vigil prayer service at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 4th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Church.
The Pasik Family would like to acknowledge the outstanding care Fr. Mark received from Hospice and Palliative Care and all the love and support from Deacon Richard Prusko, Fr. John Mikalajunas, Fr. Jim Serowik and Fr. Edmund Castronovo.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Mark's Church or Hospice.
Face masks will be required, social distancing will be enforced and contact tracing will be implemented.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net
.