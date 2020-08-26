Mark Egan 1970 - 2020

AVERY, TX - Mark James Egan, 49, of Avery, TX and formerly of Oriskany Falls, passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2020.

Mark was born on October 28, 1970 in Oneida, NY, to Joan A. Egan and the late James A. Egan. Mark was a 1990 graduate of Madison Central School. Mark graduated from MVCC. He then moved to Texas, where he pursued his dream job at Cisco Systems.

On August 31, 1996, he married Bonnie Kay Berwald, in Liverpool, who predeceased him in death on June 18, 2010. Mark and Bonnie had two wonderful children, Sara Margo and Kevin Francis. Mark later married Fiona Anne Murray on June 22, 2013 in San Antonio, TX. They moved to the rural area of Avery, TX, where Mark enjoyed the outdoor life he once enjoyed as a young boy. Mark and Fiona shared the love of camping, riding motorcycles and classic cars. Sara enjoyed fixing up and riding in the hot rod with her dad.

Kevin's fondest memories, with his dad, are those involving Boy Scout activities from Tiger Cub through Eagle Scout, especially making and racing his Pinewood Derby car. Kevin also loved traveling to the State Parks with his father where they would camp together as a family.

Mark leaves a cherished family. He is survived by his loving wife of 7 years, Fiona, of Avery, TX; his daughter, Sara Margo, and son, Kevin Francis, of Avery, TX. In addition, he is survived by his stepson, Alex Gondek, of Portland, CT. Mark is also survived by his mother, Joan A. Egan, of Vernon; and sisters, Peggy Sue (Maxwell) Fairchild, of Greeneville, TN and Kay Dee (Craig) Fleming, of Vernon Center. Mark also leaves a sister-in-law, Kathleen (Dan) D'Amelio, of East Haddam, CT; brother-in-law, John (Mary Beth) Murray, of Meriden, CT; and nieces and nephews, Samantha, Robert, Emily, Braxton and Grace.

Mark was predeceased by his father, James A. Egan; and wife, Bonnie Berwald.

Funeral services will be held later this year in December.



