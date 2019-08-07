|
Mark J. Kleek 1960 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS- Mark Joseph Kleek, "Kleeker", 58, passed away due to complications of a stroke, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
He was born September 9, 1960, in Utica, son of the late Gene and Marilyn Kleek.
Mark was a lifelong resident of the Utica area and an active member of the New York Mills community.
He was educated at U.F.A. and employed by Vick's Lithograph & Printing for 37 years. He loved spending time with family, traveling with friends, was an avid golfer and loved the NY Giants. His life, while never complex, was always filled with good, honest intentions.
Mark leaves behind four siblings, Tom (Patti) Kleek, Renee (Ray) Kleek-Laureyns, a twin, Susan (Mike) Ferenti and Karen (Joe) Kelly; along with 29 nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. His quiet demeanor and presence will be missed beyond words. "Kleeker" will also be an absence in the lives of his many friends, most especially Larry Mitsler, who was like a brother to Mark.
His family is humbled and comforted by the love and support they have given Mark during these past few weeks and especially every day throughout his life.
Mark had a generous spirit and volunteered whenever needed. He never missed a family event and his heart of gold gave him a large community of friends who he loved dearly.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home 284 Main St New York Mills, from 3-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mark's memory to the New York Mills Fire Department or a .
Light a candle at www,kowalczyk funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019