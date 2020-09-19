Mark L. (Floppy) Effner 1953 - 2020BRIDGEWATER - Mark L. (Floppy) Effner passed away on September 17, 2020.He was born on July 6, 1953, in Bridgewater, NY, a son of William and Ruth (Piersma) Effner.On August 13, 1973, he was united in marriage to Jacqueline Foley.Mark was a member of the Bridgewater Fire Company for 44 years. He was an avid hunter, using his bow, shotgun and black powder rifles. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, shuffleboard and card night. However, his greatest enjoyment was dirt track Stockcar racing, first as owner/driver of the #6 car at the Brookfield Speedway, then as owner of the 17e and 6e with his son, Mark at the helm, at the Utica-Rome Speedway. He was also a member of NYSCA.He is survived by his wife, Jacquie; sister, Darlene; his children, Dana and Erik Jones, Sean Welch, Mark and Stacie Effner, Troy Effner and Tim Egelston; his grandchildren, Shantel and Farrell, Ryder and Brook, Cody and Lexzy, Aspen and Chelsey, the Apples of his Eye; his great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Wesley and Farrah; and a special nephew, Clint Effner.He touched the lives of many people and was blessed with many great friends.Mark was predeceased by his parents, as well as a brother, Dale Effner.There will be a Celebration of Life, in his honor, today, Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Rich's Man Cave, 6657 Co. Highway 18, Unadilla Forks, from 1 to 5.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Bridgewater Fire Company Ambulance, in his name. Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., West Winfield.