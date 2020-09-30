Mark "Bubba" Perrault 1968 - 2020
WESTMORELAND - Mark Perrault, 52, passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2020.
He was born on January 16, 1968, a son of Donald and the late Joan (Senior) Perrault. Mark graduated from Westmoreland Central School and continued his education at TCI, CT and MVCC. Mark was united in marriage to Trisha Redmond on June 10, 2006. He worked as an engineer for CSX for 20 years.
Mark was a member of the Free Masons, Church of the Annunciation, Clark Mills, past member of Westmoreland Fire Dept. and the SOL Clark Mills American Legion Post #26. He enjoyed golfing, camping, sports and music. Mark was a devoted husband and father, who made family time a priority.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Trisha; his son, Nicholas; and daughter, Kayla. He also leaves behind his father, Donald Perrault; brother and sister-in-law, Matt and Michele Perrault; sister and brother-in-law, Renee Perrault and Jonathan Mason; mother-in-law, Donna Welch; father-in-law, Charles Redmond, Sr.; brother-in-law, Charles Redmond, Jr.; his Goddaughter, Ella Perrault; his nieces and a nephew, including a special niece, Brittany Redmond; many close cousins; his aunt, Helen Plourde; and all of his wonderful friends, especially the Westmo Boys.
He was predeceased by his mother, Joan; and many aunts and uncles.
All are invited to call on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10 a.m.-Noon at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College St., Clinton. Please use the parking lot entrance, wear a mask and respect current social distancing guidelines. A private Funeral Mass will be held for the family. You may attend the committal service at Westmoreland Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Please consider donations to a fund to support his children's education and leave condolences at OwensPavlotRogers.com
.