Mark R. Montano 1965 - 2020
UTICA - Mark R. Montano, 54, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Abraham House, Rome, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer.
Mark was born in Utica on December 8, 1965, a son of the late Donald and Maureen (Karl) Montano. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a 1986 graduate of Kennedy High School. For 15 years, he was employed with Oneida County Department of Social Services. Mark was a parishioner of Historic Old St. John's Church and attended daily Mass at Holy Trinity Church, Utica. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #189, its 4th Degree Assembly and was Faithful Navigator. He was also a member of American Legion Post #229, Elks Lodge #33, Knights of St. John's and the Oneida County Historical Society.
In spite of his disability, Mark was very independent his whole life, traveling to Europe and the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, GA. He was very proud of his hat collection given to him from his nieces and nephews. Mark will be remembered for his beautiful blue eyes that everyone adored.
Mark is survived by his brother, Donald Montano, of Sauquoit; two sisters, Maria (Scott) Tanner, of Oriskany and Susan (Robert) Kraus, of Syracuse; nieces and nephews, Kevin, Jonathan and Jordan Montano, Brian, Allison, Michelle and Joshua Tanner and Tony, Joey and Melissa Kraus; special friends, Chuck (Tina) McNeil, Joe (Mary) Kelly and Butch Custodero; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his "twin" sister, Brenda.
Mark was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Katherine Montano; a niece, Jennifer Tanner; and a nephew, Michael Montano.
Mark's funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 9:45 at Historic Old St. Johns Church, Utica. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Utica. Calling hours at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, are Monday from 4-6. Those so wishing may make donations to Historic Old St. Johns Church, Hospice and Palliative Care or The Abraham House in Mark's memory.
The Knights of Columbus will meet at the funeral home on Monday evening at 5:30.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, everyone must wear a face covering upon entering the funeral home and church and social distancing protocols must be adhered to once inside.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Sikder, the staffs of the Infusion Center, Hospice and Palliative Care, Abraham House, Father Tom Servatius, cousins, Peter and Joanne, for the "free" legal and financial advice, cousins, Vinny (Barb), Mary Joan (Bill) and Greg (Beth) for bringing Mark his favorite dishes and all the family and friends for the support, prayers and kind thoughts during this difficult time.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net
